Search efforts to resume for two missing kayakers on White River

Indianapolis firefighters were searching for two missing kayakers after two empty kayaks were found floating down the White River on April 16, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via X)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department will resume search efforts for two kayakers who went missing Tuesday night.

According to IFD, firefighters responded to the Belmont Beach area around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. That beach is on the west side of Indy near Haughville.

A 911 caller reported that they saw two kayakers in the area capsize and not resurface.

First responders spotted two empty kayaks floating south of the train tracks near the river bank. IFD says search efforts lasted just over two hours in the area of Washington and 16th streets. Unfortunately, no one was found.

IFD said the search would resume sometime Wednesday.