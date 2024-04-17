Search for 2 missing kayakers on White River to enter third day

LATEST: The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced in a news release about 3 p.m. Wednesday that the search for the two missing kayakers has resumed. In an update about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, the department said search efforts were suspended for the night and will resume Thursday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department will resume search efforts for two kayakers who went missing Tuesday night.

According to IFD, firefighters responded to the Belmont Beach area around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. That beach is on the west side of Indy near Haughville.

A 911 caller reported that they saw two kayakers in the area capsize and not resurface.

First responders spotted two empty kayaks floating south of the train tracks near the river bank. IFD says search efforts lasted just over two hours in the area of Washington and 16th streets. Unfortunately, no one was found.

Officials identified the two missing kayakers as 22-year-old Solomon Shirley and 30-year-old Marcus Robinson, reportedly cousins.

A spokesperson at DNR told News 8 that Shirley was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants. Robinson was also last seen wearing a grey shirt and shorts.

IFD said the search would resume sometime Wednesday.