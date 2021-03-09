Search of area near Mooresville is part of Bloomington PD investigation

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Federal and local authorities on Tuesday afternoon were searching the area around a meat-processing business south of Mooresville.

The FBI, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the Bloomington Police Department have confirmed activity after a warrant was issued at Little Buck Processing facility in the 10800 block of Interurban Lane. That’s west of State Road 67 off Crosby Road in an area surrounded by farmland and trees.

The business processes deer meat.

The FBI says it is assisting local law enforcement; by late afternoon, the FBI said it had finished its portion of the search.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police directed inquiries to the Bloomington Police Department.

Bloomington police issued a statement that said the search was part of an ongoing investigation, but did not provide details. None of the law enforcement agencies would say what they are searching for as part of the warrant. Residents of the area around the facility did not know the reason police were there.

Statement