Section of Dan Jones Road in Avon to close for construction

A multi-day closure of southbound Dan Jones Road in Avon will begin Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A six-day closure of southbound Dan Jones Road in Avon will begin Wednesday.

The road closure will run from the CSX Entrance on Dan Jones Road, also called Main Road, and County Road 100 South, the Avon Police Department said on Facebook.

Avon police say the contractor working on the project is expediting construction to keep the road open this winter.

Northbound travel on Dan Jones Road will not be impacted by the closure.

If the weather cooperates, southbound Dan Jones Road will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 12.