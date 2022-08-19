Local

Section of Georgetown Road closing Friday for I-65 bridge work

Indiana Department of Transportation logo. (Image Provided)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Georgetown Road will close Friday for bridge work on I-65, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Georgetown Road will close between West 56th Street and Lafayette Road. INDOT says workers will patch the bridge deck and place a bridge deck overlay.

The closure is expected to last through Monday, weather permitting.

The detours during construction will be:

  • SB on Georgetown Rd. to W. 56th St. to Lafayette Rd. to Pike Plaza Rd. 
  • NB on Pike Plaza Rd. to Lafayette Rd. to 56th St. to Georgetown Rd. 

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

