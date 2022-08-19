Local

Section of Georgetown Road closing Friday for I-65 bridge work

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A portion of Georgetown Road will close Friday for bridge work on I-65, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Georgetown Road will close between West 56th Street and Lafayette Road. INDOT says workers will patch the bridge deck and place a bridge deck overlay.

The closure is expected to last through Monday, weather permitting.

The detours during construction will be:

SB on Georgetown Rd. to W. 56th St. to Lafayette Rd. to Pike Plaza Rd.

NB on Pike Plaza Rd. to Lafayette Rd. to 56th St. to Georgetown Rd.

Drivers are advised to slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones.