Shop local on Small Business Saturday and support women-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two area business owners hope Hoosiers will support local entrepreneurs on Small Business Saturday.

The owner of Eat Surreal, Brittney Baxter, makes plant-based, nut-free, and gluten-free spreads. She’s owned her business for two years.

“I have always wanted to have a food business. The pandemic pushed me into putting my food into package form,” Baxter explained. “I’m hoping to get this product into grocery stores and larger formats. The only way I’m going to be able to do that is if people shop small.”

Her products are sold in other Indy-area shops such as Gold Leaf, Good Earth, and Amelia’s. They’re also available at the Carmel and Broad Ripple Farmers Markets and the Indy Winter Farmers Market.

Dominique Carrington is another small business owner in Indianapolis. Her business is called Naptown Floral. She does weddings and corporate events.

The floral products she uses come from local farmers.

“Shopping local is super important. That’s how capitalism works,” Carrington said. “If you give people you believe in your money then you’ll see it back and it’ll make the changes you want to see.”

The National Retail Federation estimates that 166.3 million people will go shopping over the holiday weekend. Around 60% of those shoppers are expected to shop locally.