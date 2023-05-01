Signups start Monday for Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Registration opens Monday for the Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program.

The Indianapolis Public Library set a reading goal for the city. They want the community to log 16 million minutes of reading this summer.

The library will reward readers for their effort with prizes and have summer reading programs specifically designed for kids, teens, and adults.

On the library’s website, it says readers can “track the time you spend reading, reading aloud, or having someone read to you, this also includes audiobooks.”

Readers can pick up their prize each time they hit one of five milestones.

If Indianapolis surpasses 16 million minutes of reading, every reader who logged reading time during the summer will be entered into grand prize drawings at the end of the summer.

“It’s a good way to bring our community together and also to encourage our children to read more. Children who read during the summer, 20 minutes a day, do better in school throughout the year,” librarian Kirsten Weaver said.

The program runs from June 5 to July 29.