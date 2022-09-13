Local

Silver Alert canceled for 71-year-old man missing from Knightstown

LATEST: Indiana State Police said in a news release emailed at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, “Silver Alert 129-2022 issued on September 13, 2022 on Dwight Hood has been cancelled as of September 13, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901.” Police gave no word on whether Hood was found safe.

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday for a 71-year-old man missing from Knightstown.

Dwight Hood was last seen on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m., according to police. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Hood was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 230 pounds with brown and gray hair, hazel eyes, and a long mustache. He was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 765-529-4901 or 911.

This story has been updated after investigators provided an incorrect photo for the Hood.