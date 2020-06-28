Silver Alert issued for Farmersburg girl, 16

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Analiese Marie Pinskton. (Provided Photos/ISP)

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a 16-year-old Farmersburg girl believed to be in danger and in the company of a 21-year-old man.

Analiese Marie Pinkston was last seen Friday afternoon getting into a white 2014 Land Rover with Indiana license plate 902RQP and is believed to be with Collin Wayne Kelty, 21.

Police describe Pinkston as 4-feet-10 and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. last seen wearing a black or dark-colored sleeveless top, white jeans and flip-flops.

Police describe Kelty as 6-feet-3 and 212 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Pinkston’s location is asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office at 812-268-4308 or dial 911.