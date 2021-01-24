Silver Alert issued for missing 55-year-old Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 55-year-old Columbus man last seen Saturday.

Jerry Wesler was last seen at 10:30 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, ISP said.

Wesler is 5-feet-7 and weighs 145 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and white shoes, police said.

If you have any information on Jerry Wesler, you’re asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.