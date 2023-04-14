Silver Alert issued for missing Elwood woman

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 29-year-old woman missing from Elwood.

Katelyn Neil Davis was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Elwood Police Department says.

David was described as 5 feet and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She may be driving a beige 2008 Ford Escape with Indiana license plate ZVY411.

She was last seen at 6:56 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elwood Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

Elwood is 47 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis, the Indiana Silver Alert says.