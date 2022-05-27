Local

Speedway Indoor Karting helps introduce kids to racing

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Not far from Indianapolis Motor Speedway is another kind of racetrack — one that helps aspiring racers get behind the wheel.

Speedway Indoor Karting, located on North Main Street in Speedway, was opened in 2016 by retired IndyCar driver and former team owner, Sarah Fisher.

The facility has two tracks: an oval slick track and a 14-turn, multilevel road course. A run on the road course takes about five to seven minutes.

Marissa O’Gara, SIK’s general manager, says the go-kart track is where a lot of professional racers started out.

“For a lot of people, this is where racing starts. This is where the career starts. It’s in karting,” O’Gara said. “This is kind of the first taste of it. We also have an outdoor track south of Indy where we see people go and graduate from here and into the competition side; they go down there and get a little more competitive with their own karts. So, it’s definitely giving them a taste of the real thing and what could be.”

Racer must wear a helmet, neck brace, head sock, and closed-toe shoes. SIK provides all the gear competitors will need. All racers must be at least 8 years old.

Speedway Indoor Karting will be open during Friday’s Rockin’ on Main celebration. Stop by Main Street between 14th and 16th Streets from 5 to 10 p.m. for live music, food trucks, drinks, and ax throwing. There’s also an area for kids with a bounce house and games.