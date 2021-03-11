Spirit Airlines to offer nonstop flights from Indy to Pensacola in June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travelers flying out of Indianapolis International Airport (IND) will soon be able to catch a nonstop flight to Pensacola, Florida, according to the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Beginning June 11, Spirit Airlines will offer nonstop flights from IND to Pensacola, Fla., four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“This is the first nonstop flight out of Indianapolis to Pensacola, and it was our largest unserved Florida destination,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez in a press release sent to News 8. “Spirit is listening to customers and responding with nonstop destination options that fit traveler demand. That creates new opportunities for Indy travelers.”

Spirit also offers nonstop flights out of IND to four other Florida cities: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa.