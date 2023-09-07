Stand Down resource fair helping homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As a way to help veterans overcome any barriers to a life of self-sufficiency, Helping Veterans And Families of Indiana is hosting its annual Stand Down event on Thursday.

CEO of HVAF Emmy Hildebrand joined Daybreak to speak more on the goals of Thursday’s event and why it’s needed.

“To bring as many resources that veterans need to one location to kind of set up a one-stop shop where veterans can receive assistance for health care benefits, housing, employment, kind of you name it. We hope to provide it,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand added that there was a slight increase in veteran homelessness this year in Indianapolis.

“We want to make sure that when veterans are at risk of homelessness or in need as a community, we rally around them to support them. So we are really excited to partner with several community partners today with all the assistance that veterans and their families might need in our city,” she said.

HVAF’s annual Stand Down veterans resource fair will be from 12-3 p.m. at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 3912 West Minnesota Street. Free resources will be available to veterans at the event including food, clothing, hygiene items, employment services, financial counseling, VA benefits assistance, and more.

