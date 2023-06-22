State Capitol Police gearing up for recruitment drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are on a hiring spree to beef up the force at the state capitol.

ISP Lt. Ronneal Williams and Officer Megan Imel, a member of the Capital Police, joined Daybreak Thursday to speak about hiring efforts for current or retired law enforcement officers looking for new opportunities.

The basic requirements to become a Capitol Police Officer include the following:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 when appointed as a police employee.

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Must be a merit law enforcement officer with the Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification with a minimum of one year of continuous service as of August 4, 2023.

Anyone interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police Officer can apply online. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on July 5.

