Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

State Capitol Police gearing up for recruitment drive

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are on a hiring spree to beef up the force at the state capitol.

ISP Lt. Ronneal Williams and Officer Megan Imel, a member of the Capital Police, joined Daybreak Thursday to speak about hiring efforts for current or retired law enforcement officers looking for new opportunities.

The basic requirements to become a Capitol Police Officer include the following:

  • Must be a United States citizen.
  • Must be at least 21 when appointed as a police employee.
  • Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.
  • Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).  
  • Must be a merit law enforcement officer with the Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification with a minimum of one year of continuous service as of August 4, 2023.

Anyone interested in beginning a career as a Capitol Police Officer can apply online. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on July 5.

To learn more, watch the interview above!

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Wife of missing submersible pilot...
News /
Hail pummels concertgoers before Louis...
National News /
U.S. Coast Guard: Debris field...
National News /
Indiana Supreme Court to hear...
Indiana News /
Noblesville police investigate bomb threat...
Crime Watch 8 /
28-year-old man arrested after 2...
Crime Watch 8 /
New traffic restrictions at 146th...
Local News /
IMPD arrests man, 14-year-old girl...
Crime Watch 8 /