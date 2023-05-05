State police host memorial service for fallen troopers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police District 52 honored the memory of all fallen troopers on Thursday.

The annual remembrance was hosted at the Memorial Wall on East 21st Street. The ceremony included bag pipes, the playing of taps, and a 21-gun salute.

The names of all 45 fallen troopers who died in the line of duty were recited. The most recent name on that list, Trooper James Bailey, died while trying to shop a chase on I-69 in March.