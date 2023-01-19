Local

Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin

UPDATE: The Johnson County Coroner identified the man found fatally shot Thursday morning as Derrick Allen Janney 23, of Indianapolis. The manner of death as not been confirmed and an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said.

The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.

“Preliminarily, we are not ruling this a homicide,” Perrine tweeted.

Perrine did not say if the man was found inside or outside a vehicle.

The right lane of I-65 was blocked between Hurricane Road and State Road 44, causing significant backups and delays.

