State Rep. Jim Lucas completes probation early following drunk driving arrest

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican from Seymour, listens during the start of the General Assembly session at the Statehouse on Jan. 3, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Rep. Jim Lucas, who pleaded guilty to an OWI following a drunk driving arrest in May, has completed the terms of his probation early.

The motion was filed in Jackson Superior Court on Dec. 11.

Indiana State Police reports say on May 31, officers were informed of a vehicle that was driving up the ramp onto I-65 from State Road 11 outside of Seymour the wrong way and had also hit a guardrail.

Police say Lucas’ truck went down a hill through a guardrail and crossed all traffic lanes before eventually crashing. The crash flattened three of the truck’s tires, Lucas driving the truck on its rims for nearly three miles before parking behind a Seymour carpet store.

When police found him, they noted the smell of alcohol.

A state trooper gave Lucas a field sobriety test, which he failed. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County jail shortly after.

On June 12, Lucas signed an agreement with the Jackson County prosecutor, pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

On June 13, he was sentenced to complete the conditions of the agreement without any jail time.

The agreement called that Lucas receive no additional jail time as long as he completed 180 days of supervised probation, including alcohol and drug abuse treatment if mandated, and paid $4,000 in restitution for the damage caused by the crash.

The motion filed on Dec. 11 said Lucas “successfully completed the special terms and conditions of probation and has paid all fees owed.”

His probation was officially terminated on Dec. 9.

Lucas did not face any immediate legislative discipline for the arrest, and continued his position as state representative.

