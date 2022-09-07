Local

State Road 32 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32.

Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on State Road 32 will remain open.

The plan for State Road 32 calls for a pair of roundabouts, one at the State Road 32/38 split and another at State Road 32 and River Road.

The roundabouts will replace the traffic signals at both intersections and a median will be placed between the two roundabouts.

The project is expected to cost $6.5 million.

The city of Noblesville expects construction on the roundabout at River Road to begin in 2023.