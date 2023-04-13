Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

State Road 58 to close for bridge replacement project

(Photo provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

SPRAYTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors, LP plans to close State Road 58 over Branch Runt Run on Thursday, April 20.

The closing is for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located 2.28 miles east of State Road 258 near Spraytown.

Officials anticipate the closing to take up to 90 days.

Two additional projects are included on the $2.7 million contract:

  • Small structure replacement, 1.95 miles west of I-65 in Bartholomew County, which is anticipated to be complete by the end of April 2023.
  • Superstructure replacement project in Jackson County, 0.84 miles east of State Road 258 at Runt Run, which is anticipated to begin in July 2023.

The official detour follows State Road 258 to State Road 11 to I-65.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Lawsuit targets high-capacity magazine used in Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting
Local News /
Senate budget proposal splits with House on school vouchers, textbook fees
Indiana News /
Shelby County deputies find body spotted from helicopter
Local News /
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
National News /