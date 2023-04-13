State Road 58 to close for bridge replacement project

SPRAYTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors, LP plans to close State Road 58 over Branch Runt Run on Thursday, April 20.

The closing is for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located 2.28 miles east of State Road 258 near Spraytown.

Officials anticipate the closing to take up to 90 days.

Two additional projects are included on the $2.7 million contract:

Small structure replacement, 1.95 miles west of I-65 in Bartholomew County, which is anticipated to be complete by the end of April 2023.

Superstructure replacement project in Jackson County, 0.84 miles east of State Road 258 at Runt Run, which is anticipated to begin in July 2023.

The official detour follows State Road 258 to State Road 11 to I-65.