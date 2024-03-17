Supplies and donations pour into Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — Volunteers turned the Winchester Community High School Fieldhouse into a donation center this weekend.

People from Indiana and beyond dropped off everything from bread to pet supplies and deodorant, just 48 hours after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area.

John Brutchen, a Winchester City Councilman, spent most of Saturday taking an inventory of everything that was dropped off.

“As we kind of just see something go or we don’t have it, we just start sending out a lot of things on Facebook,” Brutchen said. “I send out something for laundry detergent and I had three people bring in laundry detergent within an hour.”

Dustin Jackson and his family drove an hour from Piqua, Ohio, with as much as he could bring.

“One of the guys I work with, his grandma lived here, and she lost everything,” said Jackson.

That’s not the only reason why Jackson came. His son, Christopher Gordon, said the family wanted to pay it forward after they suffered a tragedy last year.

“The reason why we’re doing this is because this happened to us,” Gordon said. “We were once homeless. This happened because we lost our house in a house fire.”

The Winchester Fieldhouse will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Officials ask that those who need shelter and a hot meal to the Winchester Community High School.

