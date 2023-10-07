Take a spin in something new at the Indy Electric Vehicle Showcase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Electric vehicle advocates look to show off dozens of models on Saturday.

The Indianapolis Office of Sustainability, with its electric vehicle campaign, “Highly EVolved,” is hosting the third annual Indy Electric Vehicle Showcase.

The event allows people to test drive the latest technology and learn about EV charging in their homes and workplaces.

Organizers will also be able to share information about federal and state tax credits available when buying electric.

Lindsay Trameri with the Indy Office of Sustainability says it’s a good opportunity for those curious about the electric vehicle market to ask questions to owners.

“With such a new technology, folks just have questions, they might not know someone in their … close circle who’s made the transition yet,” Trameri said. “This is an avenue to make those connections.”

Micheal Durr drives an electric car and will show attendees his Nissan Leaf. He says he enjoys not having to worry about gas prices.

“It gets me everywhere I need to go,” Durr said. “I don’t take it too far, too long distance, so it’s mainly for hopping around the city and definitely covers everything I need to do in a single charge.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there were 2.4 million EVs registered across the country in 2022. About 18,000 of those were in Indiana.

Meanwhile, Highly EVolved says there are about 30,000 car chargers nationwide, including about 1,400 in the state of Indiana.

The showcase starts at noon and runs until 5 p.m. outside of The AMP at 16 Tech, 1220 Waterway Blvd., Indianapolis. The event is free and open to the public.

Live music, food vendors, and free coffee will also be offered.

Click here to learn more about the Indy Electric Vehicle Showcase.