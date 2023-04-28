Search
Take home a free tree to plant from the Arbor Day celebration at Garfield Park

by: Lakyn McGee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Celebrate Arbor Day at Garfield Park with a free tree event!

The Indiana Forest Alliance will give out free Swamp White Oak seedlings from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Friday under the Pagoda.

“We are expecting upwards of 600 trees to give away,” explained Lori Perdue, outreach coordinator for IFA. “And at 6 p.m. we will have songs from the Song Squad!”

This is a family-friendly event where you can learn about trees and how to preserve Indiana’s forests.

