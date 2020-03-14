Local

Tourism leaders trying to reschedule postponed events

Indianapolis tourism can still be salvaged despite coronavirus limits

Share

by: Travis Robinson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Convention Center remained open Friday despite the governor’s plan to cap gatherings at 250 people, but the center’s schedule is pretty sparse over the next 30 days.

It’s still too early to know just how hard the lack of tourism is going to affect Indy. Each year, tourism brings in 29 million people and billions of dollars. Visit Indy, which watches visitor-related economic impact, says it’s going to be a rough next couple of months without that revenue.

The Convention Center halls were empty Friday. Two events have officially canceled. That means there’s still a chance to see that tourism another month.

“Most of the shows, if not all of the shows that we’ve been talking to want to postpone until later this year,” said Andy Mallon, executive director of the Capital Improvement Board that oversees the Convention Center.

That doesn’t mean the work stops. The Convention Center is still open for groups under 250 people, so employees are still getting a paycheck.

“Our plan is to maintain current staffing levels,” Mallon said. “Again, we have a lot of work to do. Whether it’s sales staff that is continuing to rebook these events, planners working on events coming in the next few months and the housekeeping staff and our events staff that are going to maintain the building.”

Outside the Convention center, nearby businesses won’t be getting the attention they normally would during a season of packed events.

“It really truly is a tourism crisis,” said Chris Gahl, senior vice president of marketing and communications of Visit Indy.

That’s why Visit Indy is looking at local Hoosiers who don’t have the virus to help the economy over the next couple months.

“We still have awesome things to do that 30 million people from around the world come in to see,” Gahl said. “So why not stay a little closer to home in a healthy way and treat your kids to a fun couple of days?”

Visit Indy is putting a pause on 90% of its advertising to help save money and keep its workforce healthy. They say they’re hopeful with rescheduling events and reserving finances that the city will be fine in the long run.

“That pause, while we’re hopefully optimistic could be 30 days, could extend to 60, maybe 90, and we’re anticipating the worst case and planning for the worst case, and yet I think you’ll see and hopefully trends will show that the 30-day window is really where we need to stay and that we can rebound after that,” Gahl said.

That 30-day window is the magic number all around. That’s when the Convention Center hopes big events can resume, but if they need to postpone more, they say they still have the space to reschedule later in the year.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Mail carrier in viral dog chase video calls for increased awareness of postal worker safety

by: Julia Deng /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mail carrier in a viral dog chase video at the center of an Indianapolis man’s tort claim against the United States Postal Service (USPS) spoke Friday in an exclusive interview with News 8.

Isaiah Pierson, a USPS mail carrier based at the Eastgate Post Office on the city’s east side, serves approximately 500 customers on his daily route.

He often encounters unexpected dangers and “a lot of mischief” while delivering mail, he said.

In Sept. 2019, two unleashed dogs escaped their owner’s yard and began chasing Pierson while he was working in the 700 block of Melvenia Street.

Video recorded on a neighbor’s home security system shows the mail carrier tossing a handful of envelopes in the air and sprinting up a driveway with the pit bull-type dogs in hot pursuit.

The footage shows Pierson leaping onto the back of a truck, swinging his legs over the side of the vehicle and resting his feet behind the cab in an apparent effort to escape the dogs.

“I was thinking, ‘Get out, fast as you can [and] get away,'” he told News 8. “Looking for the first thing that I can clear to get the dogs off my back.”

Marcus French, the owner of the Dodge Ram 1500, claimed the incident caused dents and paint damage totaling approximately $4,500.

The USPS denied a property damage claim filed by French under the Federal Tort Claims Act, citing a city leash ordinance violated by the dogs’ owner.

The owner could not be reached for comment.

French spoke in an exclusive interview with News 8 days after receiving notice of the determination in March, nearly six months after submitting the claim.

Pierson said friends and relatives bombarded him with phone calls and text messages after recognizing him in the security video provided to News 8 by French.

“It was pandemonium on my end [after News 8 aired that report],” Pierson said. “Phone going crazy all day. I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

He publicly identified himself as the mail carrier in the video after realizing he had an opportunity to raise awareness of risks facing all delivery workers, he said.

Pierson, a former pizza delivery driver, began his career as a postal worker in 2014.

He spent the majority of his USPS career serving the east side of Indianapolis, where he grew up, attended school and is raising his own children.

His parents still live in the neighborhood, along his carrier route.

“Just be aware [of mail carriers and other delivery workers],” Pierson urged community members. “Be cognizant. We do have people we have to go home to. We’re part of the neighborhood, just as you are.”

Residents frequently violate the city’s leash ordinance, he said.

In 2018, more than 5,700 postal workers nationwide were attacked by dogs, according to the most recent figures from the USPS.

Dog owners can be held liable for medical expenses, repayment of lost work hours and uniform replacement costs — which can total thousands of dollars — when their dog attacks a mail carrier.

Pierson remains passionate about his career despite the risks, he said.

He had a set of wings tattooed on his ankles — a symbol of Greek messenger god Hermes — when he became a full-time mail carrier.

“I’m here for a reason,” Pierson told News 8. “I kind of see myself as a ‘messenger god’… Delivering the mail is part of that message.”

Isaiah Pierson often carries multiple containers of pepper spray while delivering mail. (Photo: Marcus French)

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

9 people inside west-side church on fire escape unhurt

Local /

The wait for May: IndyCar cancels first four races of 2020 season

IndyCar /

Lawyer: Man asleep when police fired on house, killing him

National /

US: Immigrants can seek coronavirus care without fear

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.