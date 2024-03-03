Town of Speedway names new economic development director

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Town of Speedway has announced the appointment of Carmen Lethig as Economic Development Director. The Speedway Town Council approved her formal appointment at the public meeting on Feb. 12, followed by a ratification by the Speedway Redevelopment Commission at the Feb. 26 public meeting. As Economic Development Director, Lethig will lead the town’s economic development and redevelopment efforts.

According to a news release, “Lethig brings a notable amount of community development and urban planning experience to her new role, having worked with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) for twelve years and most recently, serving as the administrator of the Long-Range Planning Division for the Department of Metropolitan Development, City of Indianapolis. During Lethig’s tenured career, she has developed priorities and processes that allocated over $10M annually in federal funding. Lethig introduced an innovative grant program to the State of Indiana that encompassed 100 projects that enriched public spaces in 50 Indiana communities. At the conclusion of her career with IHCDA, the grant program resulted in approximately $3.5M state investment and $13.5M in leveraged funds.”

“Carmen’s experiences will position us to continue bringing investments to the Town of Speedway community, while also focusing on making our existing businesses and corridors even stronger,” said Speedway Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz. “We have taken a thoughtful and strategic approach to economic development by capitalizing on our strengths in motorsports, the interest from investors on current development projects, and our proven reputation as a wonderful place to raise a family. I am excited to partner with Carmen as we focus on future economic development projects.”

Since launching the redevelopment commission, the Town of Speedway has captured millions of dollars in new private investments and public infrastructure improvements, and continues to evolve and grow. Reinvestments by longtime Speedway corporate partners, such as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Allison Transmission, Linde Advanced Material Technologies, Inc., Performance Racing Industry, and Dallara IndyCar Factory have been critical in attracting new residents as well as new businesses such as Crew Carwash, ALDI, Valvoline, and the Hampton Inn & Conference Center all in the 25-acre Founders Square development and the 1300 Block Main Street mixed-use development offering upscale condominium living and retail/restaurant space.

“It is important that Speedway remains connected to our businesses while also staying engaged with the community,” said Speedway Redevelopment Commission President Jennifer Miller. “Carmen’s open dialogue, thoughtful viewpoints, and past accomplishments immediately spoke volumes. The SRC looks forward to successful collaborations involving the Town, the businesses, and the Speedway Redevelopment Commission. Carmen’s positive perspective, friendly demeanor, and focus for fostering an atmosphere of integrity, respect and camaraderie will be right at home here in Speedway.”

Lethig has 16 years of experience in affordable housing, community development, and urban planning with organizations including the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. She has served as an elected board member on the Indiana Chapter of the American Planning Association and as a Mayoral-appointed Board of Zoning Appeals member for the City of Indianapolis. Lethig is a graduate of Purdue University, holding a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication, and is a graduate of Ball State University, earning a Master of Urban and Regional Planning.

In her spare time, Lethig enjoys spending time with her family, visiting local bookstores and coffee places during travels, yoga, and going to concerts.