Trails at Conner Prairie now open

On Friday morning, almost 60 Conner Prairie leaders, donors, and community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the new Trails at Conner Prairie. (Provided Photo/The Hamilton County Reporter)

(THE REPORTER) — Conner Prairie has officially opened its new trail system, Trails at Conner Prairie, as part of the Museum’s ongoing efforts to fully immerse its guests in nature.

Offering both guided and independent nature explorations, Forest Therapy, and more, the Trails at Conner Prairie is a holistic experience for the entire family. The Trails are open during Museum hours and are included with general admission.

Located along the oxbow bend of the White River, the wildlife-friendly Trails consists of two different pathways: the Prairie Trail, a two-mile paved pathway, and the R.B. Annis Vista Trail, a two-mile more rugged, natural trail.

The Trails have been certified as Indiana Wildlife Federation Sustainable Trails.

Both pathways offer self-guided programs curated by Conner Prairie nature specialists that enhance the guest experience as they invite you to learn more about the plants, animals, and people who historically and presently call this area home. Leaflets are available at any trailhead that provide information and/or invitations to engage with nature and history, and mile markers are posted every one-tenth of a mile. Special programming is also available each month with topics ranging from Earth Day, Wellness in Nature, Birds & Brews, Water Exploration and much more.

White River Art Canoes further advance Conner Prairie’s innovation in combining art and nature

What began with Conner Prairie’s Habitat exhibit, which helps guests understand interconnected natural habitats and features art from prominent local artists, continues with the White River Art Canoes.

As part of Conner Prairie’s ongoing partnership with the White River Alliance, the Alliance has given its White River Art Canoes to Conner Prairie. Decorated by local artists, the canoes will be installed throughout the Trails for guests to experience as they explore.

Indiana’s first-ever Black Birders Week hosted at the Trails at Conner Prairie

From May 26 through June 1, Conner Prairie will host Indiana’s first-ever Black Birders Week, a week-long program dedicated to uplifting black nature enthusiasts while highlighting the visibility of black birders. Throughout the week, virtual and in-person events will be available, including Guided Beginning Bird Walkers and bird-focused play invitations.

The Trails at Conner Prairie part of a larger ecological effort

Six miles of White River shoreline are stewarded by Conner Prairie, including two miles of the new R.B. Annis Vista Trail, which runs along the river embankment. The Trails at Conner Prairie is just one of the many ways the Museum plays a significant part in the regional effort to expand the greenway along the river, the area’s most significant natural resource.

In early March, the White River Greenway north extension project began construction. A partnership between Conner Prairie and Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation, this north extension project will span over five miles in Carmel when completed.

Prairie Pathways Campaign funds the Trails

Conner Prairie’s $40 million Prairie Pathways Campaign provided the funding for the Trails at Conner Prairie to accelerate learning and inspire a genuine connection between the visitor and the river, shoreline, woods, and habitats. Outdoor experiences like the Trails offer opportunities to increase health and well-being, while exploring the history and ecology of the land and the river. To learn more about the Prairie Pathways Campaign visit connerprairie.org/prairie-pathways-campaign.

For more information, visit connerprairie.org/trails-at-conner-prairie.