Traveling sneaker convention SNKR Culture makes stop in Indianapolis area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Calling all sneakerheads, a traveling sneaker convention is making a stop here in the Indianapolis region.

SNKR Culture, a traveling sneaker convention, is hosting its convention at the Farmers Bank Fieldhouse in Lebanon on Saturday.

Sneakerheads will have a chance to buy, sell, and even trade shoes, clothing, and accessories on Saturday.

The convention was started by a local sneakerhead Devin Faulkner. Faulkner, a Greenwood native, told News 8 that he began his convention five years ago. It’s made stops here in Indy, Chicago, Louisville, and more cities.

Outside of the shoes, organizers say it brings people who have a similar love for shoes together under one roof. “It just gets so many different ages, demographics into it. You can sit there and but, sell, trade, enjoy what you love doing, make money, as well,” Faulkner said.

The event itself runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Faulkner says there are expected to be at least 80 different vendors.

Tickets are available online or at the door for $20. You can find information on where to buy tickets here.