Truck caught fire after crashing into Yorktown building

YORKTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle crashed into a building in Yorktown Friday evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Yorktown Fire Department, they say it happened at Smith Street and Marsh Road. Firefighters say a truck crashed into a building after hitting two other vehicles and catching on fire.

Firefighters say the fire extinguished and the building was stabilized with the help of surrounding departments.

Investigators did not confirm if anyone was hurt in the accident.