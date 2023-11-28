Two Indy-area vending machines sell items local, global charities need to help others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Giving Machines have come to the Indy area, with the latest “grand unwrapping” by two children unveiling the machines at Newfields today, November 28, in conjunction with Winterlights. Admission to Newfields is not required to make a donation.

The machines allow one to provide an instant act of kindness and service to help those in their communities and across the globe.

At the machines, donation items range in price from $3 to $300, and include clean water, food/livestock, meals, toys, health and wellness, education, housing/shelter, clothing, refugee aid, and volunteer hours. Every donation goes directly to global and local charities to help those in need.

Since The Giving Machine organization started six years ago, 1.5 million people have donated $21 million dollars worth of goods and services changing many lives.

There are 61 machines located worldwide. This is the first year Giving Machines have made an appearance in the Indy area.

Local Indiana charities helped by The Giving Machine include Gleaners Food Bank, Boys and Girls club of Indianapolis, Flanner House, American Red Cross, Lifting Hands, Mentors International, and iDE.

The other machine is located at Clay Terrace in Carmel. The big red vending machine sits in front of Jos A. Bank.

Both machines will be available to the public through January 7, 2024.

Learn more about The Giving Machines in Indy here.