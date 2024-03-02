Two killed in two-vehicle crash in Grant County; police suspect alcohol involved

JONESBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died in a two-vehicle accident in Grant County outside of Marion late Friday night, police say.

The names of people have not been released.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 5900 block of Strawtown Pike, or Indiana State Road 37, around 11:53 p.m. Friday on a report of a two-vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found a 2009 Chevrolet and a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with substantial damage.

Investigators learned that one of the vehicles was driving northbound on S.R. 37 when they left the travel lane. After overcorrecting, the vehicle spun out in front of the other, causing the accident. The department did not specify which vehicle was which in the incident.

Both the male driver and female passenger of the Chevy died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was found lying on the ground outside the SUV. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.