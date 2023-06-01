Tyler Trent Foundation brings in $200K ahead of charity golf outing

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 24: Purdue honorary captain Tyler Trent with the Old Oaken Bucket following a college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Indiana Hoosiers on November 24, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. (The REPORTER) — The third annual “Tee off for Tyler” charity golf outing will be hosted at the Bridgewater Club on Monday, June 12.

The event raises money for pediatric cancer research, a cause Tyler Trent championed during his life and his family has continued to support through the last several years.

The golf outing benefits the Tyler Trent Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting Tyler’s legacy. The organization – led by his parents, Kelly and Tony Trent – has raised more than $200,000 since it was established in 2019, adding to the millions of dollars Tyler helped raise for cancer research during his life.

This year’s charity golf event features several key highlights:

Opening remarks from Tyler’s parents, Kelly and Tony Trent

Golf ball drop from helicopter to kick off event

Special guests from Purdue University, including head football coach Ryan Walters, and football players Hudson Card (QB), Marcus Mbow (OL), Mahamane Moussa (OL), Sanoussi Kane (DB), and Nic Caraway (OLB)

Special guests from the Indianapolis Colts, including Ryan Kelly (C), Sam Ehlinger (QB), Deon Jackson (RB), Nick Cross (S), and Luke Rhodes (LS)

Research updates from IU School of Medicine about ongoing work to fight pediatric cancer

The “Tee off for Tyler” event has already sold out for golfers, with 144 people planning to attend, but there are still opportunities for the community to get involved in this philanthropic effort.

A silent auction is currently underway, with autographed sports gear, VIP sports experiences, gifts from Riley Hospital for Children, and more up for grabs. The silent auction stays open through the end of the event on June 12, and all the proceeds benefit the Tyler Trent Foundation.

Tyler Trent was a Purdue University student and football superfan. He died on Jan. 1, 2019, after fighting an aggressive form of bone cancer known as osteosarcoma. Tyler generously donated several of his tumors for cancer research, which has led to additional advancements in the field.

“Due to Tyler’s advocacy for pediatric cancer research, our laboratory receives numerous tumor samples from patient seen at Riley,” said Karen Pollok, PhD, IU School of Medicine researcher and one of Tyler’s doctors. “The tumor samples we study are de-identified, meaning we don’t know the patient. Occasionally, a patient and family give permission to see how their sample is being used for research, and that was the case with Tyler’s tumor donation. We’ve been able to integrate clinical data and research data to develop new therapies and treatments because of these donations.”

The Tyler Trent Foundation has supported several local and national organizations targeting osteosarcoma and other solid tumor cancer research, including Riley Hospital for Children, the Tyler Trent Research Endowment, Purdue Institute for Cancer Research, and OS Therapies (based in Maryland).