United Way of Central Indiana receives $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Logo for United Way of Central Indiana. (Provided Photo/United Way of Central Indiana via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lilly Endowment Inc. has awarded a $30 million grant to United Way of Central Indiana that will make funds available for construction and renovation projects for eligible nonprofits throughout the region.

“This generous investment from Lilly Endowment will support the expansion and growth of many organizations in our community,” said Fred Payne, president and CEO of United Way of Central Indiana. “The impact is significant. It builds a stronger human services sector and allows us all to serve more of our neighbors in Central Indiana.”

The grant replenishes United Way’s Capital Projects Fund, which supports a network of more than 80 accredited community organizations in United Way’s service area.

The fund helps nonprofits purchase, build, upgrade, or expand their facilities to better serve their clients.

United Way of Central Indiana launched the Capital Projects Fund in 2000 with a grant from Lilly Endowment. Since then, Lilly Endowment has invested more than $190 million in the fund, which has supported more than 170 projects to date.

“Lilly Endowment’s continued investment in the Capital Projects Fund helps ensure that community organizations have appropriate facilities for providing high quality services to our neighbors who need them,” said Ronni Kloth, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for community development. “United Way’s management of the fund, including the support and guidance it provides to local organizations undertaking capital projects, has a strong positive impact for human services in Central Indiana.”

In 2023, the fund supported capital projects that included: