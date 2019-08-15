Vice President Pence to visit Indy for American Legion convention

Vice President Mike Pence opens for President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at U.S. Bank Arena on Aug. 1, 2019 in Cincinnati. (Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Mike Pence on Aug. 28 will visit Indianapolis for the 101st National Convention of The American Legion, the group announced Thursday.

The former Indiana governor will speak at 1 p.m. at the Indiana Convention Center. The American Legion is headquartered in Indianapolis.

More than 9,000 people are expected for the convention that will run from Aug. 23-29.

During the 100th national convention in 2018 in Minneapolis, Pence delivered a 25-minute speech to Legionnaires. He covered a variety of veterans issues including health care, benefits and national security.

The convention was last in Indianapolis in 2012.