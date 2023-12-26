Violence prevention program offers to meet trauma victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Damaris Ortiz recently took the reins at Prescription for Hope, a violence prevention program founded in 2009.

Seeing first-hand the impact traumatic events had on victims and their families, Ortiz had some suggestions on making the program more effective.

“I trained at a very high volume trauma center on the southside of Chicago, busy Level 1 trauma center in Houston, and now I’m here,” Ortiz said. “It’s a lot busier than I expected it to be.”

As part of the Prescription for Hope program at Eskenazi, patients who are treated for a stab wound, gun shot, or other traumatic injury meet with a team member who can link them up with resources to help break the cycle of violence.

“We found that the people who went through the program had about a 50% decrease risk of coming back in two years to any hospital with a violent injury,” said Ortiz.

Dr. Ortiz cautions that Prescription for Hope is not a one-size-fits-all program. Its counselors try to listen to patients more to help guide interventions.

“There were a few barriers that were identified, lack of trust of the health care system provider, and they generally prefer utilizing their established social circle, their family and friends,” said Ortiz.

Dr. Ortiz said putting more money into mental health isn’t going to reduce gun violence unless the counseling is effective. She suggests providers think outside the box, such as providing services via telehealth when its convenient for the patient.

The Prescription for Hope program is only available through Eskenazi Health, but it does take referrals from other hospitals.