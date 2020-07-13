Local

Warner Wiley, former mayor of Beech Grove, dies

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

This video of Mayor Wiley is from a 1998 press conference at the Beech Grove Amtrak Maintenance Facility.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Warner Wiley, former mayor of Beech Grove, died on Sunday, the city said.

Wiley was the sixth mayor of the city and served from 1992-2003.

He also worked as a police officer for many years and worked as Beech Grove police chief before retiring, serving on the city council and being elected mayor.

Mayor Dennis Buckley says more information will be available soon on funeral arrangements.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IPS to hold virtual town hall about reopening plan

Local /

Reports: Washington to shed ‘Redskins’ name Monday

Sports /

All-male Green Berets will welcome first woman to force

National /

Indianapolis faith leaders announce 5-part initiative to curb violence

Crime Watch 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.