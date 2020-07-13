Warner Wiley, former mayor of Beech Grove, dies

This video of Mayor Wiley is from a 1998 press conference at the Beech Grove Amtrak Maintenance Facility.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Warner Wiley, former mayor of Beech Grove, died on Sunday, the city said.

Wiley was the sixth mayor of the city and served from 1992-2003.

He also worked as a police officer for many years and worked as Beech Grove police chief before retiring, serving on the city council and being elected mayor.

Mayor Dennis Buckley says more information will be available soon on funeral arrangements.