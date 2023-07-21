Watch potential Oscar worthy films at the Indy Shorts Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Local filmmakers showed off their short films for the Indy Shorts International Film Festival.

It runs through Sunday at The Living Room Theaters in the Bottleworks District, Newfields, and at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus for one day on Saturday.

“We have everything from local films, Indiana spotlight, rom-com, horror, and a little something for everybody,” said Greg Sorvig, the artistic director of Heartland Film. “You can really pick and choose and go on this amazing journey with any program that you select.”

Sorgiv said Hoosiers will have the opportunity to see over 165 short films.

“Since 2011, Indy Shorts has had 10 Oscar winners shown and 33 nominees,” he said.

This year’s theme is Camp Indy Shorts, a twist on summer camp.

“It’s also the 100th anniversary of 16-millimeter film. We’ve been granted access to the archives of IU’s film collection,” explained Sorgiv. “That includes the first running of the Indy 500, old footage of Kurt Vonnegut, and more!”

Tickets start at $12.