Wayne Township firefighters respond to west side house fire

(Photo Provided/Wayne Township Fire Department.)
by: Divine Triplett
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township firefighters assisted a house fire early Sunday morning on the city’s west side.

According to a social media post, the fire happened before 5 a.m. in the 8600 block of Stonewall Drive. That’s in a residential area just south of Rockville Road.

Firefighters say they encountered a “heavy volume of fire” in the attic space of the home, but quickly brought it under control.

The fire is still under investigation, and no injuries have been reported.

