Westfield names bidders, committee members for Grand Park sale

by: Gregg Montgomery
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Westfield city government on Friday revealed the names of the seven bidders seeking to purchase Grand Park Sports Complex.

The seven bidders are Card & Associates Athletic Facilities LLC; a confidential client of Cushman & Wakefield; Indy Sports & Entertainment LLC and a related entity; Ambassador Enterprises; REV Entertainment; Sports Facilities Companies LLC; and Anytown USA Inc.

A news release from the city government said, “The review committee held its first meeting this month. It will analyze and, if appropriate, recommend proposals.”

The committee members also were named Friday. They are Brian Tomamichel, Westfield Washington Schools chief financial officer; Jeremy Lollar, Westfield city government’s chief of staff; Troy Patton, a Westfield City Council member; Larry Clarino, a Westfield Public Works and Safety Board member; Dan Moyer, a Westfield business owner; and Chuck Lehman, a former Westfield City Council member.

