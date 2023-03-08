Missing Oklahoma 2-year-old may be in Indianapolis with mom

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother are missing from Oklahoma, and Indianapolis police detectives said Wednesday night they are helping to find the pair.

Oakley Snow and her mother, Madison Marshall, are believed to have traveled to Indianapolis, asys a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Oakley was last seen Jan. 19 in Crowmell, Oklahoma. The girl was described as 6 inches and 35 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

IMPD says it’s assisting Seminole County, Oklahoma, investigators.

IMPD’s release did not say whether mother and child are believed to be in danger, or the circumstances behind their disappearance.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.