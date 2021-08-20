Local

WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy gives keynote address at Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year’s Indianapolis Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity Awards featured our own DuJuan McCoy as the keynote speaker.

He is the owner, president and chief executive officer of Circle City Broadcasting, the parent company of WISH-TV.

The annual event is meant to recognize companies that demonstrate inclusivity, diversity and equity among their employees and their communities.

McCoy said educating yourself on other people’s culture helps you have context and perspective on how other people think.

It was the 20th year for the awards event.

See the entire speech below. App users can go online to view the speech with this story.