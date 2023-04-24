WISH-TV honored at Society of Professional Journalist awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV won four awards at the Society of Professional Journalists banquet Friday night.

Journalists in our newsroom won for the following:

First Place – Documentary or Special, “The Living Truth: The Emmett Till Special.”

Alexis Rogers

Joy Hernandez

Troy Butler

First Place – Continuing Coverage “The Delphi Murders”

Richard Essex

Brady Gibson

Second Place – Best Coverage of Race and Diversity Issues

Katiera Winfrey

Third Place – Best Newscast/WISH-TV News at 6