WISH-TV honored at Society of Professional Journalist awards
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV won four awards at the Society of Professional Journalists banquet Friday night.
Journalists in our newsroom won for the following:
First Place – Documentary or Special, “The Living Truth: The Emmett Till Special.”
- Alexis Rogers
- Joy Hernandez
- Troy Butler
First Place – Continuing Coverage “The Delphi Murders”
- Richard Essex
- Brady Gibson
Second Place – Best Coverage of Race and Diversity Issues
- Katiera Winfrey
Third Place – Best Newscast/WISH-TV News at 6
- Maggie Connelly
- Adam Krent
- Brady Gibson
- Al Carl
