WISH-TV honored at Society of Professional Journalist awards

(WISH-TV Photo/Jason Ronimous)
by: Jason Ronimous
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV won four awards at the Society of Professional Journalists banquet Friday night.

Journalists in our newsroom won for the following:

First Place – Documentary or Special, “The Living Truth: The Emmett Till Special.”

  • Alexis Rogers
  • Joy Hernandez
  • Troy Butler

First Place – Continuing Coverage “The Delphi Murders”

  • Richard Essex
  • Brady Gibson

Second Place – Best Coverage of Race and Diversity Issues

  • Katiera Winfrey

Third Place – Best Newscast/WISH-TV News at 6

  • Maggie Connelly
  • Adam Krent
  • Brady Gibson
  • Al Carl

