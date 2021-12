Local

Woman killed after SUV crashes into pole on near-north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on the near-north side.

Police say a SUV hit an electrical pole just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West 21st Street and Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Street.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to police.

No further information about the crash was immediately available.