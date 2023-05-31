Woman killed in Ripley County crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WISH) — A Brookville woman was struck and killed while trying to remove a tree from a Ripley County roadway Tuesday, police say.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, two vehicles drove up on a tree blocking St. Mary’s Road near County Road 1500 North in northern Ripley County, Indiana. Two occupants of one vehicle, Timothy Back, 64, of Brookville, Indiana and Ann Back, 53, of Brookville, Indiana were standing outside of the vehicle attempting to remove the tree, along with the driver of the second vehicle.

A third vehicle, a 2022 Kia passenger car being driven by Ryan Giltner, 28, of Brookville, Indiana was traveling northbound on St. Mary’s Road when his vehicle struck the tree in the roadway. Timothy and Ann Back were both struck in the collision. Timothy Back and Ryan Giltner suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Ann Back suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner’s Office. Her family has been notified of her death.

Toxicology reports are pending, but alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors.