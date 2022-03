Local

Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a 2-vehicle crash on the northwest side late Monday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of Michigan Road and Mayfair Drive just after 11 p.m.

One of the vehicles was hit while trying to cross Michigan, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead and a man in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.