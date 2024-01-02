Workforce Connectors shuttles roll out zero-fare to travel from Indy to industrial parks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Central Indiana Transportation Authority, along with Plainfield and Whitestown businesses, is launching a promotional offer to zero-fare rides on Workforce Connectors on Tuesday.

Those riding Workforce Connectors shuttles from Indianapolis to industrial parks in Plainfield and Whitestown no longer have to pay the $1 fare.

The bus line will fill the gap between IndyGo bus stops in Marion County and e-commerce fulfillment centers with good-paying jobs in Plainfield and Whitestown, according to CIRTA.

“While paying $1 a trip might not seem like a lot, it can make a big difference for our riders,” said the executive director of CIRTA Jennifer Gebhard, in a release, “The Economic Improvement District (EID) boards of directors in Plainfield and Whitestown, which fund the majority of the service, voted to try this, so we’re going to test the concept in 2024.”

CIRTA is doing this as a test to attract ridership while reducing boarding times at stops. Several U.S. cities are testing zero fares on their entire system or specific routes.

The buses drive six days a week, both routes depart from a stop on Washington Street across the Carson Transit Center in downtown Indianapolis at 5:10 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Shuttles also connect to IndyGo routes 8,37, and 86.

Check out the Workforce Connector website to learn more about the routes and schedules.

(Provided Photo/CIRTA)