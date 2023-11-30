Worthsville Road closed due to oil spill in front of Clark Pleasant Middle School

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An oil spill in front of Clark Pleasant Middle School is causing both eastbound lanes on Worthsville Road to close for an undetermined amount of time.

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation notified parents with a text at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, making parents and guardians aware there was no danger to students or neighbors in the area.

The text also advises residents to avoid the area; updates will be provided once it becomes available.