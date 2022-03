Local

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis to host summer jobs fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — YMCA of Greater Indianapolis is looking for help this summer.

A jobs fair is scheduled for March 15.

Multiple positions are sought but an emphasis will be placed on lifeguards and camp counselors.

The fair will be held at the Jordan YMCA at 8400 Westfield Boulevard and at the Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay at 430 S. Alabama St. from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can also participate virtually.