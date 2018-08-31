Man in van attempts to abduct 10-year-old boy in Whitestown, police say

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Whitestown neighborhood is on edge after police say a man in a white van tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy while he was riding his bike Wednesday night.

Police are warning parents to keep an extra watchful eye as they continue to search for the man behind the wheel.

“It’s scary that it’s happening in our neighborhood,” said Vicki Cruz.

People like Cruz, who live in the Clark Meadows neighborhood, said the community is usually quiet and a perfect place to raise kids.

But Wednesday night, one of those kids, was approached by a potential predator.

“It was a nice day out,” said Sgt. John Jurkash with the Whitestown Police Department. “The boy was out riding his bike with friends and he got separated from his group. This van just pulled up behind him and kind of came up along the side and once he was by himself and said basically ‘We’ve got something in the car we want to show you. Get in the car.'”

That’s when Whitestown Police say the boy screamed, yelled for his friends and quickly pedaled away on his bike.

“The van just kind of freaked out, took off and left the area,” said Jurkash.

It all happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Whoever was behind the wheel of the white van was caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

The cameras reveal a few distinguishing factors:

Green decals on the side of van

Three windows on the driver’s side

Four windows on the passenger side

Police describe the man driving as a white male in his mid 30s with brown hair and a brown mustache.

Police say they won’t stop looking until they track down the person responsible.

“It could have been a lot worse,” said Jurkash. “I hope the community knows that the police are doing everything we can. We either find out who this was, or we make sure that we are so present, it’s not going to happen again.”

Cruz said she’ll be keeping a closer eye on her son as well as all the kids in her neighborhood.

“Whenever I see people out most parents are with them, but sometimes I do see kids alone,” said Cruz. “So now, I’m definitely way more protective.”

Whitestown Police have asked that anyone who lives in the neighborhood take a closer look at surveillance cameras in their home, in particular between 7 and 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say if you see anything suspicious on the video, or spot that white van, call the Boone County Dispatch Center at 765-482-1412 (ext. 08).