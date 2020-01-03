Home/Crime Watch 8, Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Man shot while attempting to rob driver at gas station

Top Video

Man shot while attempting to rob driver at gas station

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he attempted to rob someone at a gas station and the victim shot him.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a gas station at West 34th Street and North Moller Road around 9:26 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

Police arrived to find a 20-year-old man with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound, and emergency medics took the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

Detectives at the scene learned that the man who was shot had approached a vehicle at the gas station and attempted to rob the driver, who shot the robbery suspect.

The person in the vehicle stayed at the scene and on Friday night was cooperating with police.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

One more nice day before rain returns

by: Stephanie MeadStephanie Mead /

I

Wednesday will be our day of change.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /

Australian Open qualifying begins despite poor air quality

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.