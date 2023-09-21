Maternal, infant mortality concerns on rise in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is ranked third in the nation for maternal mortality. When you factor in mothers of color, that ranking drops even more. Health advocates joined together for a virtual panel Wednesday morning to discuss efforts to improve outcomes.

Indiana, health advocates say has a lot of work to do if we’re to improve maternal and infant mortality. It’s a problem that many fear has only gotten worse and says it doesn’t have to be that way.

“Holds high risk, regardless of education, regardless of income, regardless of geography. Just being black and pregnant holds risks,” said Keisha Zackery with CareSource.

The Indiana Minority Health Coalition for years has helped spearhead efforts to improve the odds. Coordinating this panel: Addressing Black Maternal and Infant Mortality in Indiana. Speaking with managed care entities on the work they are doing to to discuss those challenges, resources, and plans to push ahead.

“Eighty-four percent of pregnancy related deaths are actually preventable. So, it’s on us to do something about it. When we look at almost 50 percent of women are saying, that their birthing experiences are traumatic or trauma inducing,” said Darryl Lockett with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The latest data shows the states ranks 3rd in the nation for maternal mortality, and 8th in infant mortality. Black pregnant women are 2-3x more likely to die compared to white pregnant women, and Black infants die at rate of 2.6x that of white infants. Many citing Social Drivers or Determinants of health as major factors.

“It can include things like economic stability, joblessness, low pay, education access is another one, lack of education lack of literacy,” said Laurie Weinzapfel with United Health Care.

Technology like the phone app Count the Kicks has helped save babies in the state. While helping expectant mothers connect to their children. And access to doulas remain on the rise.

“When looking at birth equities. so being able to center the role of doulas and even some nontraditional, healthcare partners that have shown to be promising,” said Shara Wesley with Managed Health Services.

While more hospital systems are implementing implicit bias training, patient voices are what truly matters most in raising awareness and guiding future services.

“We have health equity work groups. Where we really try to get people with lived experiences to kind of and tell us what we’re doing how we’re doing and how we can get better,” said Anye Carson with MDwise Inc.